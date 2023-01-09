Enrollment for Universal Preschool in Colorado starts this month

DENVER (KKTV) - Enrollment for Universal Preschool in Colorado Starts on Jan. 17 for classes in the fall.

As of Monday, 29,000 seats were available across the state with more than 850 providers signed up for the state-funded program.

“We are bringing high-quality preschool to Colorado kids, saving families thousands of dollars, and making sure Colorado students get a strong start in school,” said Gov. Polis. “With so many qualified providers registered for UPK, we are excited to open the family enrollment process on January 17, giving families the chance to select the best provider fit for their preschooler.”

The creators of the program hope it will save Colorado parents an average of $6,000 each year. The program launches in the fall of 2023. Click here to enroll starting Jan. 17. NOTE: The link will not work until Jan. 17.

While there is no deadline to register, families are encouraged to sign up early.

The program covers 15 hours of preschool each week for every child in the year before they are eligible for kindergarten, but there are options if parents need more assistance.

Three-year-olds with qualifying factors are eligible for part-time, 10 hours, of preschool programming.

