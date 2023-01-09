Another chance to win big: Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion

Another chance to win big: Mega Millions Jackpot tops $1 billion
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion dollars. If there’s a winner, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The next draw, scheduled for Tuesday, is set for $1.1 billion, or $568.7 million cash. This is the 25th draw -- the jackpot has been rolling over since last October.

If there’s no winner Tuesday, the prize money could grow upwards to $1.4 or 1.5 billion, according to Meghan Dougherty, Colorado Lottery communications manager. According to Mega Millions, the largest jackpot in its history is $1.5 billion.

“It just keeps rolling, and someone or more than one person sometimes will win this at some point,” said Dougherty.

Mega Millions has exceeded one billion dollars four times in about four years, according to experts. This trend may be part of a larger picture, due to changes in the national lottery scene.

Jackpots can now roll quicker. Since each draw ups the jackpot value, the increase in frequency results in a quicker growth of the pot.

11 News spoke with hopefuls looking to win the jackpot.

“It normally doesn’t go that long, so we’re excited to see how far it goes,” said Nicole Byrd.

And while Colorado has never had a Mega Millions winner, Dougherty says residents’ participation in the lottery alone is a win for the state.

“For this particular run, we’ve generated 16 million, 16.2 million. And of that upwards of 39% of what’s spent in Colorado goes back to our proceeds beneficiary,” said Dougherty.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids....
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek...
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Latest News

The Mega Millions Jackpot has exceeded $1 Billion, and the next draw is scheduled for Tuesday
Mega Millions Jackpot tops $1 Billion
Multiple people displaced after structure fire
Firefighters respond to structure fire near Ellicott Sunday afternoon
Smoke from the structure fire was visible from a distance.
Several people displaced, everyone safe after fire in El Paso County
Mild start to the work week!
Mild weather continues