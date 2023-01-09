Another chance to win big: Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion dollars. If there’s a winner, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The next draw, scheduled for Tuesday, is set for $1.1 billion, or $568.7 million cash. This is the 25th draw -- the jackpot has been rolling over since last October.

If there’s no winner Tuesday, the prize money could grow upwards to $1.4 or 1.5 billion, according to Meghan Dougherty, Colorado Lottery communications manager. According to Mega Millions, the largest jackpot in its history is $1.5 billion.

“It just keeps rolling, and someone or more than one person sometimes will win this at some point,” said Dougherty.

Mega Millions has exceeded one billion dollars four times in about four years, according to experts. This trend may be part of a larger picture, due to changes in the national lottery scene.

Jackpots can now roll quicker. Since each draw ups the jackpot value, the increase in frequency results in a quicker growth of the pot.

11 News spoke with hopefuls looking to win the jackpot.

“It normally doesn’t go that long, so we’re excited to see how far it goes,” said Nicole Byrd.

And while Colorado has never had a Mega Millions winner, Dougherty says residents’ participation in the lottery alone is a win for the state.

“For this particular run, we’ve generated 16 million, 16.2 million. And of that upwards of 39% of what’s spent in Colorado goes back to our proceeds beneficiary,” said Dougherty.

