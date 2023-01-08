Two RV’s destroyed in fire near Circle and I-25

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to the fire around 10:22pm last night. As they arrived, they found two RV’s on fire. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
Colorado Springs firefighters responded to the fire around 10:22pm last night. As they arrived, they found two RV’s on fire. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two RV’s are destroyed after a fire sparked in a lot last night at a business near Circle and I-25.

Colorado Springs firefighters first got the call of a vehicle on fire around 10:22pm. As firefighters arrived, they found two RV’s on fire. It took crews until 10:46pm to get the fire under control because the fence was locked.

The lot appeared to shared by several businesses in the area. The fire department contacted the owner of one of the businesses after the fire. There are no injuries to report and the fire continues to be under investigation.

Fire crews on scene tell us one man was detained for warrants not related to this fire.

