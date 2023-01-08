Two RV’s destroyed in fire near Circle and I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two RV’s are destroyed after a fire sparked in a lot last night at a business near Circle and I-25.

Colorado Springs firefighters first got the call of a vehicle on fire around 10:22pm. As firefighters arrived, they found two RV’s on fire. It took crews until 10:46pm to get the fire under control because the fence was locked.

The lot appeared to shared by several businesses in the area. The fire department contacted the owner of one of the businesses after the fire. There are no injuries to report and the fire continues to be under investigation.

Fire crews on scene tell us one man was detained for warrants not related to this fire.

