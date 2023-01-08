Second fire sparks at residence near Cimarron, shed burned down last weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters respond to a second fire at a residence near Cimarron in a week.

Firefighters first responded to this fire on 9th Street around 2:30am. As they arrived, they put out the fire at the unoccupied house. Firefighters believe a homeless fire out of control was the cause. This property had a fire last weekend resulting in a shed burning down. This fire took a total of 25 people including three engines, two trucks, police and medics to respond and put out this fire.

No injuries have been reported. There are no suspects for this fire. The fire does remain under investigation.

