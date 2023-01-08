Southern Colorado residents skate with TEAM USA figure skaters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Members of the U.S. Figure Skating Team joined Southern Colorado residents Saturday at Acacia Park’s ‘Skate in the Park’ event.

From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Olympians Lachlan Lewer, Logan Higase-Chen and Naomi Williams helped spread this year’s theme of “skating is for everyone,” showing demos and even teaching skaters tricks.

The three kicked off the night with a special performance, which Lewer said featured moves part of the team’s program. Attendees said they found one of the moves – a lift – especially memorable.

“It’s amazing…They lifted one of the skaters up… and it was really cool,” said Colorado resident Willow Wilson-McDonell.

Organized by Downtown Colorado Springs and Learn to Skate USA as part of National Skating month, the event focused on offering an enjoyable time on the ice for skaters of all ages and levels.

“It was nice to encourage people to start skating because it’s something that we like to do so much,” said Team USA Skater Naomi Williams.

Williams’ partner Lachlan Lewer also said he enjoyed spending time with other skaters.

“It was nice to get out with all these families and show them around, help them if they needed the help, and just be around them,” said Lewer.

On Sunday, residents can skate with the Colorado College Hockey Team from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The rink is open to the public until the end of January.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.