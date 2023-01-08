Southern Colorado residents skate with TEAM USA figure skaters

Local residents skate with Team USA
Local residents skate with Team USA
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Members of the U.S. Figure Skating Team joined Southern Colorado residents Saturday at Acacia Park’s ‘Skate in the Park’ event.

From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Olympians Lachlan Lewer, Logan Higase-Chen and Naomi Williams helped spread this year’s theme of “skating is for everyone,” showing demos and even teaching skaters tricks.

The three kicked off the night with a special performance, which Lewer said featured moves part of the team’s program. Attendees said they found one of the moves – a lift – especially memorable.

“It’s amazing…They lifted one of the skaters up… and it was really cool,” said Colorado resident Willow Wilson-McDonell.

Organized by Downtown Colorado Springs and Learn to Skate USA as part of National Skating month, the event focused on offering an enjoyable time on the ice for skaters of all ages and levels.

“It was nice to encourage people to start skating because it’s something that we like to do so much,” said Team USA Skater Naomi Williams.

Williams’ partner Lachlan Lewer also said he enjoyed spending time with other skaters.

“It was nice to get out with all these families and show them around, help them if they needed the help, and just be around them,” said Lewer.

On Sunday, residents can skate with the Colorado College Hockey Team from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The rink is open to the public until the end of January.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids....
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek...
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

Latest News

Smoke from the structure fire was visible from a distance.
Firefighters respond to structure fire near Ellicott Sunday afternoon
Quiet weather, changes Wednesday
Warmer on Sunday
Colorado Springs Police tells me one person is dead after a shooting at the Aspen Creek...
One person dead after shooting south of downtown
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek...
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday