1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments off of East Brookside Street around 3:19am. As they arrived, they found one person shot. This person, who has not been named, has serious injuries.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown.

Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.

The victim and suspect have not been identified by police yet. Police have also not released further details into what led up to the shooting. 11 News will update this article when we learn more.

