Firefighters respond to structure fire near Ellicott Sunday afternoon

Smoke from the structure fire was visible from a distance.
Smoke from the structure fire was visible from a distance.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters arrived on scene to a structure fire Sunday afternoon in Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to the fire, which sparked on Meier road, just south of highway 94.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. So far, the damages have not been released.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids....
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
S. Academy Boulevard under I-25 will be closed for an entire weekend as part of the project.
I-25 and South Academy to see closures for bridge demolition

Latest News

Quiet weather, changes Wednesday
Warmer on Sunday
Colorado Springs Police tells me one person is dead after a shooting at the Aspen Creek...
One person dead after shooting south of downtown
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek...
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
Firefighters responded to this fire on 9th Street around 2:30am. As they arrived, they put out...
Second fire sparks at residence near Cimarron, shed burned down last weekend