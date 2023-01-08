Firefighters respond to structure fire near Ellicott Sunday afternoon
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters arrived on scene to a structure fire Sunday afternoon in Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs.
The Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to the fire, which sparked on Meier road, just south of highway 94.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. So far, the damages have not been released.
This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.
