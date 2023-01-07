Stolen vehicle recovered by Colorado Springs Police; suspects arrested after foot chase

Two arrested in connection with a stolen car in Colorado Springs.
Two arrested in connection with a stolen car in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested after someone spotted a stolen car in Colorado Springs Friday night.

Polic are reporting they go the call at about 4:12 p.m. when the vehicle was seen in the area of Palmer Park Boulevard and N. Circle Dr. When officers tried to make contact with the people inside the vehicle at about 4:30 p.m., they tried running. Two people were detained immediately, and the third person continued running.

Less than half a mile from the scene of the stolen car, police found the third person close to Caramillo Street and Sherman Street where he was taken into custody.

Two of the three people were arrested and are facing charges tied to motor vehicle theft.

KKTV 11 News will follow up on this story with police next week and we hope to provide additional details.

