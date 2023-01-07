MISSING: Woman last seen in Colorado Springs in early December

Missing woman Anissa.
Missing woman Anissa.(Family members of Anissa)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Family and friends are hoping for help from the public with locating Anissa Solano.

Colorado Springs Police have an open case for Solano when she was reported missing Dec. 19. According to police, the person who reported her missing has not had contact with her since early December.

According to family and friends, Solano has a child and this type of behavior is not normal. They were distraught as she missed Christmas and hasn’t had contact with anyone for weeks.

If you have information on her location you can contact the police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 22-46730. You can also call her brother Tony at 310-801-0804. She was last seen in the area of Montebello Drive and Flintridge Drive.

