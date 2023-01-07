I-25 and South Academy to see closures for bridge demolition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers whose routes include passing through I-25 and South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs should prepare for traffic closures and changes over the next couple of weeks.

South Academy Boulevard under I-25 will be completely closed from Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. through Jan. 16 at 4:30 a.m. The road will also be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the week of January 16-19. Traffic on I-25 will use the off- and on-ramps to avoid the demolition work.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provided a map of area detours that will be in place. That map can be viewed below:

A map of detours during the closure of S. Academy Boulevard under I-25. (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Lane closures will occur on southbound I-25 in the area from January 10-12 to prepare for the traffic switch.

The pattern changes and road closures are part of CDOT’s Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project, which the department said is focused on enhancing safety of roads that connect and provide access to military bases in the area.

