Colorado Springs Family Looking for New Home While Facing Eviction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”

Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Yanez’s lease in Utah ended at the end of September. She and her entire family drove to Colorado Springs to begin a new chapter of their lives, but for their first seventeen days in the city the family lived out of their car.

“It was a mess. It was a real mess. Not having anywhere to eat with the kids. It was just something you don’t want to put your kids through. Never again. Not us.”

The eviction came after a series of miscommunications between her and the property owners “Home Partners of America”. On October 17th Yanez moved into the home. Two weeks before the lease formally began on November 3rd. She believed she was within her rights to do so after she signed a lease agreement and received the keys to the home. On November 3rd, when the lease formally began she was charged for the two weeks she had been in the home as well as an additional fee.

She tells me she was able to pay both of these charges, but was not able to pay the original security deposit on the home. Nullifying the lease. Because of this, she was served an eviction notice days later.

I Spoke Extensively with Home Partners of America. They are currently working closely with the Yanez family to provide them with a refund which will allow them to pay for a deposit and move into a new property. But as of writing this article, they have not yet been approved to move into a new home. They must vacate their current home by the end of January.

A spokesperson from the company tells me they understand the diffculty and pressure the family is facing, and says they will do everything in their power to help them find a stable living situation.

