Colorado cancer survivor talks importance of awareness and community support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cancer diagnosis is one of the most devastating things a person can go through but when you talk to Laurie Cardin, you would never guess that she dealt with an aggressive form of cervical cancer.

“If I see something unreachable, I shorten the step space so I can continue moving forward” said Cardin.

Cardin did something that sets her apart from the rest; she transformed a cancer diagnosis into a positive journey that she hopes will help women who are going through a similar situation.

“I advocate prevention and awareness,” said Cardin. “I don’t want you to go through what I went through.”

Cardin is the executive director for the non-profit Cervical Cancer Colorado Connection, an organization that offers support and provides resources for women struggling with their diagnosis.

“Everything I do helps heal me,” said Cardin. “And then, as I heal, I can do more and help women out there.”

In the summer of 2013, Cardin’s world stopped when doctors told her that her cone biopsy came back positive for cervical cancer despite regular annual check-ups that always came back clear.

“Six weeks after the cone biopsy, I was into a radical hysterectomy which they remove ovaries, uterus, cervix,” said Cardin. “22 lymph nodes were also removed.”

But despite the difficulties she faced through years of recovery, Cardin remains as lively as ever and she credits her success to the community she built along the way.

“I am nine years, no evidence of the disease,” said Cardin. “Today I have quality of life.”

As we observe Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Cardin wants to remind women everywhere that awareness is key and there are ways to avoid a cervical cancer diagnosis.

“I advocate prevention and awareness. Be aware of your own body,” said Cardin. “No one needs to die from this.”

