Trial pushed back for father charged with first-degree murder in son’s 2020 ‘forced water intoxication’ death

Zachary Sabin
Zachary Sabin(Copyright approved)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A man charged with first-degree murder in his 11-year-old son’s “forced water intoxication” death back in March 2020 will not go to trial as soon as initially expected.

Ryan Sabin appeared in court for a motions hearing on Friday morning, where the defense requested the trial start in July of this year. No objections were made to this request, and it was granted.

In August 2022, his son Zachary’s stepmother, Tara Sabin, pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent homicide for the boy’s death. She was sentenced to four years of probation.

According to the coroner’s report, Zachary Sabin passed away after being forced to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without food. He reportedly began vomiting and was found dead in his bed with oral foam. The coroner reports he also had blunt force trauma.

According to arrest papers, Ryan Sabin told investigators Zachary was supposed to drink water due to his “bedwetting issue.” Tara told authorities her husband required Zachary to drink at least two 32-ounce bottles a day. At one point on the night of March 10, 2020, Zachary fell to the ground and hit his head, according to arrest papers. Ryan told authorities he put his son to bed at about 11:15 p.m. He said he found him the next morning with foam coming from his mouth and blood on his bed. Ryan called 911 at about 6:15 a.m., but it was too late to help Zachary.

An exact date for the trial will be set later this month.

