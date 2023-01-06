Teens arrested in El Paso County following home invasion in Fountain

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two teens are facing a long list of serious charges following a home invasion in Fountain.

Police are reporting the incident happened on Sunday at about 2 in the morning. The victims told police two males armed with guns came inside their home along the 6800 block of Red Deer Pt. The neighborhood is near Comanche Village Drive and Fountain Mesa Road east of N. Sante Fe Avenue. The suspects reportedly threatened the people inside the home and stole items, they were gone before officers arrived.

Members of the Fountain PD D.I.C.E Team were able to identify the suspects and executed search warrants in Security-Widefield and Security. Both suspects were taken into custody along with the stolen items. One of the search warrants took place on Thursday at about 1:25 p.m. along Powderwash Drive, the second took place on Friday at about 10:30 in the morning along Fielding Terrace.

The two suspects, only identified as 16-year-old boys, are charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a weapon by a juvenile and theft. Because of their ages, their identities are not being released to the public.

D.I.C.E stands for Directed Investigation Community Engagement.

