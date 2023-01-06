Person driving Colorado shooting victim’s vehicle arrested in Indiana

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was arrested in Indiana Friday morning after being caught driving the stolen vehicle of a convenience store owner who was shot and killed Thursday night in Wheat Ridge.

According to Wheat Ridge police, the convenience store owner was found dead in his business at 12300 W 44th Ave. at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Police said store security footage showed a suspect attacking the victim (who was also a clerk at the store), shooting him and then driving away in the victim’s vehicle.

After Wheat Ridge police issued a national Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert, Indiana State Police located the stolen vehicle, and the person driving the vehicle was taken into custody at around 10 a.m. Friday.

Last time this article was updated, it was unclear if police believed the person arrested is the same suspect accused of killing the victim. No suspect information was released early on in the investigation, and police said they were waiting for more information about the driver to be available before updating the public.

