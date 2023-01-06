Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to two life sentences in prison for killing a Colorado couple who had five kids together.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details with the public on the case on Wednesday after the sentence was handed out to 20-year-old Kyree Brown. for the murder of Joe and Jossline Roland. The Rolands leave behind five kids ages 4, 8, 10, 12, and 17 at the time of the crime in August of 2020.

“Brown used a false name to post a stolen vehicle for sale on the Letgo app, a sales platform similar to eBay, Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace,” part of a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office reads. “The investigation revealed Joseph Roland corresponded with Brown over the app to buy a used Toyota RAV4 SUV for $3,000. Shortly after 11 p.m. on August 14, 2020, the Rolands met Brown in a shopping center parking lot. After noticing some issues with the title, Brown lured the Rolands to a second location on E. Cornell Circle in Aurora where he claimed the correct paperwork was located.”

When the Rolands went to the second location, the DA’s Office is reporting Brown pulled out a gun and demanded cash before shooting and killing them.

“The world lost an amazing couple and some of the best parents that I have ever known over some money and a scam,” Sammy Jo Boumadi-Heckerman, Jossline’s sister said. “A person that clearly didn’t care about what is right or what is wrong didn’t just steal money, he stole our family.”

Investigators also learned that Brown posted selfies on social media with the money he stole from the Rolands before trying to sell the stolen car again.

“This couple didn’t deserve to die over a car and my heart aches for the children who have to grow up without both of their parents,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “This defendant robbed these children of a normal childhood and life in prison is the only appropriate sentence for this senseless crime.”

Brown was also convicted of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, arson, and bait advertising.

Click here to read the full news release.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.