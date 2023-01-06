Man suspected of dressing as a woman after robbing a Colorado Dollar General, police say

Robbery suspect.
Robbery suspect.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.

“Officers responded to the apartments and watched surveillance there, where they were able to determine the suspect did run into an apartment on the property,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police reads. “A perimeter was set up and contact was made at that apartment. The resident of the apartment gave officers consent to search the apartment where they contacted a total of six individuals inside. One of those individuals was identified as Brandon Hoskins who, at the time of contact, was dressed as a woman to include wearing a wig, camisole, and padded bra. During the search, officers found clothes matching those the suspect wore, to include the flannel shirt. In the pants of the clothing, officers found Hoskins’ wallet which had his ID. One of the other occupants of the apartment had a large number of bills in denominations matching those taken from the Dollar General store. Additional investigation led to information that Hoskins had come into the apartment just before officers arrived, admitting he had just robbed the Dollar General, and began pulling money out of his pockets.”

Hoskins is charged with aggravated robbery.

