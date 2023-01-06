Man gets record 20 years in prison for teen’s fentanyl death in Colorado Springs

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A man has been sentenced to a record 20 years in prison for selling fentanyl pills that killed a Colorado teenager.

Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Nathaniel Corser sold two blue pills with the imprints “M” and “30″ to 19-year-old Kaeden Norlander at a park in Colorado Springs in July 2021. The drugs appeared to be prescription oxycodone pills but actually contained fentanyl. Norlander took both pills, and his aunt found him dead in his bedroom the day after the drug deal.

U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan says the sentence is the longest to date in federal court in Colorado for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

