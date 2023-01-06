Hundreds arrested in the 2 years since the Jan. 6 riots, including handful of Coloradans

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with Congressional Gold Medals on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been 2 years since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol when a mob beat police officers and storm the House Chamber trying to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

It’s one of the largest investigations in the U.S. Justice Departments history with more than 900 people across the country charged in connection to the riots, several from Colorado.

  • Klete Derik Keller: Former two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Derik Keller from Colorado Springs was arrested and entered into a plea deal.
  • Jennifer Horvath: From Colorado Springs, Horvath and her boyfriend, Glen Wes Lee Croy, we’re arrested in connection to the riots.
  • Glen Wes Lee Croy: From Colorado Springs, Croy and his girlfriend, Jennifer Horvath, we’re arrested in connection to the riots.
  • Robert Gieswein: Identified by law enforcement as part of the 3 Percenters, an anti government militia. Gieswein is from Woodland Park.
  • Jeffery Sabol: From Jefferson County, Sabol told authorities he had plans to fly to Switzerland to evade arrest.
  • Tyler Ethridge: A former Colorado Springs youth pastor was arrested for rioting on Jan. 6.
  • Hunter Palm: Security footage allegedly showed Palm in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6.
  • Jacob Clark Travis: Video allegedly shows Travis confronting and threatening Capitol police. Travis is from Trinidad.
  • Thomas Patrick Hamner: Arrested in Nov. 2021 for his participation in the Capitol riots.

