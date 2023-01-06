Fort Carson gate closed due to ‘unexploded ordnance’

(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Gate 20 at Fort Carson was closed Friday due to reports of an “unexploded ordnance” being found near the gate.

Fort Carson officials first announced the closure just after 11:15 a.m. As of 1 p.m., the gate was still closed.

Officials said the Directorate of Emergency Services and explosive ordnance disposal personnel were responding. They also said that Fort Carsin personnel should use other gates t enter or exit until further notice.

11 News will update this article when the gate reopens.

