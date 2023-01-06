Colorado expert weighs in on new law to fund research regarding the impact of technology on youth mental health

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The newly-passed Children and Media Research Advancement (CAMRA) Act directs the National Institutes of Health, as well as the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct research the effects that technology and media has on infants, children, and adolescents in core areas of cognitive, physical, and socio-emotional development.

Among the lawmakers praising its passage is Sen. Michael Bennet, (D) CO.

“As America’s kids spend more time on social media, I believe it’s no coincidence we have also seen a crisis of teen mental health,” said Bennet in a press release. “After years of advocacy, I’m pleased we passed the CAMRA Act to research how social media affects the cognitive, physical, and socio-emotional development of our kids. Parents deserve better data, and this legislation will help give it to them.”

Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat down with the Cassandra Walton, Executive Directors at the Pike Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, in the 11 Breaking News Center to talk about her first-hand experiences when it comes to technology and its impacts on youth mental health.

