Colorado convenience store clerk killed, suspect arrested in Indiana in victim’s car after chase

Shawnathan Chance, 26, of Dunn, NC was arrested after a brief car chase in Indiana Friday. He...
Shawnathan Chance, 26, of Dunn, NC was arrested after a brief car chase in Indiana Friday. He was suspected of killing a convenience store owner in Wheat Ridge, Colo., and was driving the victim's vehicle when arrested.(Indiana State Police)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of shooting and killing a convienence store owner in Wheat Ridge Thursday night was arrested in Indiana Friday morning after being caught driving the stolen vehicle of the victim.

According to Wheat Ridge police, the convenience store owner was found dead in his business at 12300 W 44th Ave. at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Police said store security footage showed a suspect attacking the victim (who was also a clerk at the store), shooting him and then driving away in the victim’s vehicle.

After Wheat Ridge police issued a national Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert, Indiana State Police located the stolen vehicle, and the person driving the vehicle was taken into custody at around 10 a.m. Friday.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, Shawnathan Chance, 26, was taken into custody in Posey County after a brief chase that ended when Chance lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and rolled several times in an open field before coming to a stop. Chance was not injured.

The victim's car, stolen by Chance after the shooting, following a brief chase involving...
The victim's car, stolen by Chance after the shooting, following a brief chase involving Indiana State Police.(Indiana State Police)

Chance was arrested on probable cause for the homicide, and he will be held in the Posey County Jail without bond for Colorado authorities.

