Animal care worker rescues trapped cat in Pueblo

The cat’s owner was so relieved, the humane society said she made a donation to the organization immediately following their “tearful reunion.”
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An animal law enforcement officer in Pueblo was quick to act Saturday morning when one cat owner showed up to the humane society with a desperate request for help.

According to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, a cat named Boots had gotten stuck in the owner’s car the night before, between the back seats and storage. Despite her efforts to free the cat on her own, Boots remained stuck.

The officer came to the rescue the next morning, removing the storage area and pulling Boots from the vehicle. The cat’s owner was so relieved, the humane society said she made a donation to the organization immediately following their “tearful reunion.”

Watch the whole story at the video at the top of this article.

