Suspicious death under investigation in Teller County west of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public as the Teller County Sheriff’s Office handled a death investigation on Thursday.

At about 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced a “suspicious” death was under investigation in Florissant. The small town is along Highway 24 west of Woodland Park.

“No more information and no comments will be given until the updated press release is put out later this afternoon,” the sheriff’s office added in their message.

This article will be updated.

