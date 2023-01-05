Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested for impersonating deputy, pulling people over

An Oklahoma sheriff said a 19-year-old man from Tennessee was arrested for dressing like a deputy and pulling people over. (SOURCE: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KOCO) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after officers said he impersonated a deputy and pulled over drivers.

The Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson said 19-year-old Jackson Jones, from Tennessee, would flash his headlights and pull over cars in Choctaw.

Authorities said he was dressed in a vest which said “sheriff” and carried handcuffs, knives, a flashlight and a duty belt.

Johnson said this may not have been the first time Jones was pulled over for impersonating an officer.

“Honestly, it’s really dangerous,” Johnson said. “When we see the times that we’re in, and what law enforcement officers are going through on the day to day, why you would put yourself in this situation, I don’t know.”

Bodycam video shows deputies questioning Jones and patting down his vest.

Authorities said Jones never showed his employment by a law enforcement agency, and witnesses told police he was parked in a driveway, pretending to be on duty.

Johnson said he wants the community to be aware of any imposters pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

“Should anyone come in contact with this situation and you have, maybe, any second thoughts or ‘man, maybe I need to check’, call 911,” he said. “You’ll see a badge, you’ll see patches, and they’ll also have IDs, just like I wear on my chest, to show that I am certified with a law enforcement agency.”

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New state law charges shoppers 10 cents per plastic bag
Where your 10 cents goes for bag fees in Colorado Springs
Amazon graphic.
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help getting in touch with strangers she took photos for.
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help with tracking down strangers she took photos of
Wanted suspect Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez pictured on the right. Background is crime scene from...
Suspect wanted following chase and head-on crash east of Colorado Springs
Police activity near N. Academy and Union.
Attempted murder suspect arrested following-hit-and run crash in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Large structure fire in Colorado Springs
Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part
Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s Eve.
PHOTO: Zoo announces birth of critically endangered rhino calf
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged...
Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond