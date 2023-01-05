Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drivers on the streets of Grand Junction early Thursday morning were shocked to see an on-fire pickup truck tearing through the streets, followed closely by police.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the Grand Junction Police Department received a report of a truck that was on fire and actively driving around North Avenue and 12th Street. Authorities say that they tried to stop the driver multiple times to no avail, despite the fact that the driver was behind the wheel of a car that was burning to a crisp that very moment.

Police and deputies say that the driver fled from law enforcement, leading police on a chase around the North Avenue area of Grand Junction before smashing into a fence in near 10th Street and Teller Avenue and coming to a stop.

Dawson Fitch, age 24. (Grand Junction Police Department)

Dawson Fitch, age 24, was arrested and charged with the following:

Vehicular Eluding

Assault of the 2nd degree on a police officer/fire

Driving under the influence

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Prohibited use of a weapon

Obstructing a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical personnel

Second degree criminal tampering

Criminal mischief

Hit and run - failed to remain at the scene of the accident

Resisting arrest

The Grand Junction Fire Department then extinguished the flaming truck and the fires ignited along the roadway by the truck. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

This story is still developing, and more details will be released as they become available.

