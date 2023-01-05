Police activity near I-25 and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs tied to a traffic stop with stolen vehicle

WATCH: Police activity in Colorado Springs tied to a traffic stop with stolen vehicle
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence near I-25 and Garden of the Gods on Thursday in Colorado Springs.

KKTV 11 News learned about the activity after several concerned viewers reached out. Police had part of Rusina Road closed down at about 11:15 a.m. A spokesperson for CSPD says the incident was tied to a traffic stop. A lieutenant at a CSPD substation added the vehicle was believed to be stolen. An officer at the scene reported the suspect tried to run but was captured.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large law enforcement presence.

