PHOTO: Zoo announces birth of critically endangered rhino calf

Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s Eve.
Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s Eve.(Kansas City Zoo)
By Greg Dailey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A zoo in Kansas City says it has welcomed a critically endangered rhinoceros to its population.

According to the Kansas City Zoo, Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf on New Year’s Eve with mom and baby doing well days later.

A zoo spokesperson said the calf is walking, nursing, and playing spar with mom, while Zuri has been a patient and attentive first-time mother.

KCTV reports the calf’s mother and father, Ruka, came to the Kansas City Zoo from the Oregon Zoo in April 2018.

According to zookeepers, the team is keeping the rhino barn quiet with limited human interaction to allow the mother and calf time to bond. An exam is expected to be performed in the coming weeks to confirm the gender and overall health.

A spokesperson for the zoo said there will also be an opportunity for the public to participate in naming the calf.

Zoo officials said about 740 eastern black rhinos are currently in the wild and another 53 are in accredited facilities, making the species critically endangered.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New state law charges shoppers 10 cents per plastic bag
Where your 10 cents goes for bag fees in Colorado Springs
Amazon graphic.
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help getting in touch with strangers she took photos for.
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help with tracking down strangers she took photos of
Wanted suspect Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez pictured on the right. Background is crime scene from...
Suspect wanted following chase and head-on crash east of Colorado Springs
Police activity near N. Academy and Union.
Attempted murder suspect arrested following-hit-and run crash in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Large structure fire in Colorado Springs
Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte
A man in Oklahoma was arrested after officers said he impersonated a deputy and pulled over...
Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested for impersonating deputy, pulling people over
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged...
Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond