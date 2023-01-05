Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large plume of smoke was visible from a fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

At about 3:10 p.m. a fire was burning in an area near Circle and Platte.

When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene, the fire appeared to be under control after burning the inside of an Auto Truck Services shop.

This article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a commercial structure fire at Platte/Circle Dr. Multiple fire apparatus are responding into the area #workingfire pic.twitter.com/J6aYj2w3Xt — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.