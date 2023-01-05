Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large plume of smoke was visible from a fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

At about 3:10 p.m. a fire was burning in an area near Circle and Platte.

When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene, the fire appeared to be under control after burning the inside of an Auto Truck Services shop.

This article will be updated.

