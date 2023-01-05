Human trafficking case in Colorado Springs, police seek potential victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking other potential victims to come forward as they investigate a human trafficking and pimping case.

Police shared a photo of 39-year-old Luture Marquese Evans. His arrest came after a months-long investigation and police believe he victimized several women in Colorado Springs and across the country.

“Mr. Evans has lived and operated in the Colorado Springs area for many years and has also traveled to other states around the country,” part of a news release from CSPD reads. “He had several social media accounts which he used in connection with Human Trafficking and Pimping.”

If you have information that could help the investigation, you’re asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7747 or contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

If you suspect human trafficking, you can call Colorado’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 866-455-5075, or text 720-999-9724.

