House enters into 3rd day of voting for a speaker

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. House of Representative will try for the third day to lock in a Speaker.

This is only the second time since the Civil War that a party has party has needed multiple tries to elect a House Speaker.

The House GOP majority continues to disagree on backing Keven McCarthy as he remains about 15 votes short of the 218 needed to become the house speaker.

A group of 20 Republican lawmakers have repeatedly voted against McCarthy and for the GOP alternative.

For the first 2 ballots, the alternative nominee was Jim Jordan who supports McCarthy.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds also voted for McCarthy the first 2 rounds then switched, voting for Jordan the third round.

Donalds was then nominated 3 times as the GOP alternative Wednesday receiving 20 votes each time.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is backing Donalds saying he could bring together the GOP caucus.

“Getting the job done is what we were elected to do. And that starts with having a leader who supports Republican principles, builds consensus and has a proven track record of success. Byron Donalds is that leader,” said Boebert Wednesday.

All Democrats are united behind Rep. Hakeem Jefferies to bet the next Speaker.

Without a Speaker, the house remains paralyzed.

President Biden is calling a congress that cannot function embarrassing, while former Present Trump is pleading with his party to elect McCarthy.

