Homeless camp fire closes street in Canon City on Thursday

Homeless camp fire in Canon City 1/5/23.
Homeless camp fire in Canon City 1/5/23.(Canon City Fire Protection District)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a Canon City street was closed on Thursday for a homeless camp fire.

The Canon City Area Fire Protection District sent a message to the community just before 2 p.m. stating the area of S. 9th Street near the river bridge was closed. As of 2 p.m., the fire under the bridge was under control.

“Please plan to use south 4th or Reynolds Ave as alternate river crossing routes,” the fire department added.

It isn’t clear if anyone will face charges.

“Canon City Police is assisting Canon City Fire with a small fire in the area of South 9th St and Vine St.” part of a statement from a city spokesperson reads. “There are no reports of damage to any structures or dwellings in the area. There are no reports of injuries at this time.  This investigation is ongoing and we will release additional details as we receive them.”

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information on a fire within city limits.

