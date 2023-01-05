Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.(Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas couple welcomed twin baby girls with birthdays on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, staff helped deliver twin girls who were born within five minutes of each other but in different years.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Annie Scott was born at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, while her sister Effie Scott arrived at midnight on Jan. 1.

Annie weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, and Effie weighed in at 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

The hospital congratulated the family alongside a picture of the four of them posted on social media.

A hospital spokesperson said everyone is doing well and currently resting at home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New state law charges shoppers 10 cents per plastic bag
Where your 10 cents goes for bag fees in Colorado Springs
Amazon graphic.
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help getting in touch with strangers she took photos for.
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help with tracking down strangers she took photos of
Wanted suspect Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez pictured on the right. Background is crime scene from...
Suspect wanted following chase and head-on crash east of Colorado Springs
Police activity near N. Academy and Union.
Attempted murder suspect arrested following-hit-and run crash in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Large structure fire in Colorado Springs
Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte
The pandemic heightened mental health problems people of all ages were experiencing, but a new...
Colorado expert weighs in on new law to fund research regarding the impact of technology on youth mental health
Murder-suicide graphic.
Murder-suicide case in Teller County Thursday
WATCH: Colorado expert talks about technology and its impact on youth mental health
WATCH: Colorado expert talks about technology and its impact on youth mental health
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce