Colorado Springs road closed for serious gas leak

Gas leak in Colorado Springs 1/4/23.
Gas leak in Colorado Springs 1/4/23.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs road was closed for a serious gas leak on Wednesday.

Just before 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced N. Stone Avenue was closed between E. Fillmore Street and 4th Street for a gas leak at 3106 N. Stone Ave. The neighborhood is just east of N. Nevada.

The last time this article was updated, CSFD was reporting “high levels” of natural gas.

