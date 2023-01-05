1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By WCJB Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023.

This was the first time the baby box at Ocala Fire Rescue has been used.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant.

The baby box allows for the safe and anonymous surrender of infants when the mother is in crisis or unable to parent.

It has a heating and cooling element to provide comfort for the baby along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, taken to the hospital for evaluation and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon graphic.
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns
New state law charges shoppers 10 cents per plastic bag
Where your 10 cents goes for bag fees in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help getting in touch with strangers she took photos for.
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help with tracking down strangers she took photos of
Wanted suspect Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez pictured on the right. Background is crime scene from...
Suspect wanted following chase and head-on crash east of Colorado Springs
Police activity near N. Academy and Union.
Attempted murder suspect arrested following-hit-and run crash in Colorado Springs

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks on border security
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
Biden to talk border security, plans visit
Some customers still don't have their luggage back.
Southwest passengers still missing bags
One of the power substations in Graham, Washington, that was targeted on Christmas Day,...
Feds reveal alleged motive behind Washington state power grid attacks
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case