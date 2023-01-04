Where your 10 cents goes for bag fees in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many people are getting used to changes at the grocery store by bringing in their own reusable bag or paying 10 cents per plastic bag at checkout.

The new state law requires stores to pay the city or county 60% of that fee starting next year, which comes out to six cents per 10 cent bag.

11News reached out to the City of Colorado Springs to learn what they plan to use the revenue for.

Charae McDaniel, the City Chief Financial Officer said the city’s still reviewing the next steps.

Stores across Colorado are now collecting revenue from plastic bags.

“I think it’s silly. We already have bags. So now we are paying for them, the grocery store has already puts it into their cost,” said Tim Chase, a Colorado resident.

The city said that the revenue collected from the bags will go into a separate fund.

Under state law, the city is allowed to use the money for things like enforcement costs, or recycling or composting programs.

Walmart stores in Colorado have gotten rid of bags completely, leaving customers to bring in their own or buy re-usable.

“I did all my grocery shopping for the week and I only used two bags,” said Jordan Wasser, a Colorado resident.

“I just came here from California... I think these bags are better,” said Teresa Sawyer, a Colorado resident.

By 2024, Colorado will eliminate plastic bags entirely.

The state said plastic bag fees do not apply to customers who are receiving federal and state food assistance programs.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.