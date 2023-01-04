Suspect still on the run after fleeing El Paso County deputies, hitting SUV, sending three people to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is still on the run after a messy crash in southern Colorado.

Just before midnight Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Powers and Platte. A truck reportedly fled from El Paso County deputies, driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Powers.

Police say the suspect vehicle hit a SUV, sending three people to the hospital. Police did not release the extent of their injuries.

Officers searched the area, but were not able to find the suspect. Southbound Powers was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened. We will update this article as we learn more.

