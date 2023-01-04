Pueblo Police ask for help with identifying people connected to a stolen credit card case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo shared a video on Wednesday hoping for help from the public with identifying any of the five people shown.

Police are reporting the five people are connected to an incident that happened on Sunday. A vehicle was broken into and the victim’s purse was taken. The stolen credit card was used at the northside Walmart.

If you can identify any of the people in the video, you’re asked to call 719-553-3281.

