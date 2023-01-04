No serious injuries reported after semi crashes into guard rail in Colorado Springs

Semi crash in Colorado Springs.
Semi crash in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation was underway Tuesday night after a semi crashed into a guard rail in Colorado Springs.

Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:15 p.m. for the crash near Airport Road and Murray Road. The intersection is between S. Academy Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. As of 6:50 p.m., no serious injuries were reported.

It isn’t clear what caused the crash, but westbound Airport Road was closed for the investigation. It appeared the semi was the only vehicle involved, early into the investigation. The road was not getting a lot of use because it was closed to through traffic at the time for construction.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a crash at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs.

