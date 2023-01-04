New Colorado DUI law gets rid of waiting period to apply for ignition interlock restricted license

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new law took effect in Colorado as of Jan. 1, 2023, allowing people convicted of DUI to apply for an ignition interlock restricted license immediately upon conviction rather than waiting 30 days.

Under the old law, people convicted of DUI had to wait 30 days with a suspended license before they were allowed to apply for a restricted license. Those restricted licenses require ignition interlock devices, which are breathalyzers that require a clean reading in order for the car to turn on.

Lawmakers say there was a problem with the old law’s 30 day suspension period.

“People were driving anyway,” explains Colorado Senator Chris Hansen. He went on to explain, when those offenders chose to drive illegally during the 30 day suspension period, “there was no device in place and they might be drunk again. It was leading to repeat offenses even in that short period, which of course is hugely damaging to public safety.”

The new law does away with the 30 day suspended license period, meaning people convicted of DUI can immediately apply for an ignition interlock restricted license.

Members of the group MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, spoke at the Colorado Capitol supporting the new law. Their spokesperson explained to 11 News Reporter Melissa Henry how getting rid of a suspended license timeframe requirement could actually be beneficial.

“License suspensions just don’t work,” said MADD Spokesperson Francis Lanzer. “We know 75 to 80 percent of people are just going to continue to drive. If people are going to be driving anyway, we would much rather them be able to do the right thing, to get an ignition interlock ... Ignition interlock devices reduce repeat offenses by two-thirds, so they make a big difference on our roads.”

The new law also established a 90 day monitoring period for people with 3 or more DUIs, during which they would wear a device that tracks sobriety.

MADD provides free resources to victims and survivors of drunk and drugged driving crashes. For more information on volunteering, donating, or getting involved with MADD, click here. To reach their 24-7 help line, call 1-877-MADD-HELP.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.