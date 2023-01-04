MISSING: Cañon City woman last heard from on Thanksgiving

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Cañon City are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing woman.

A photo of 31-year-old Amanda Colony was shared by the department on Wednesday. According to police, her mother has not heard from her since Thanksgiving and she is concerned.

If you have information on her location, or you can verify she is okay, please call (719) 276-5600.

