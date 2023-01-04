Hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle was under investigation on Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

KKTV 11 News first learned about the incident at about 10:45 a.m. due to police activity in the area of N. Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard. Last time 11 News checked in with police, they could only say a suspect was located and taken into custody.

No serious injuries were reported. It isn’t clear when the crash was reported. The intersection was clear of police activity by 11:10 a.m.

As more information is released this article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.