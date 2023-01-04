Five people out of their homes after RV fire spread to home near Calhan

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Five people are out of their homes after an RV fire spread to a home.

Firefighters responded to Palomino Drive, near Highway 24 and North Ellicot Highway near Calhan early Wednesday morning to a fire. Firefighters say three people were in an RV when a fire started, that spread to a home with two people inside.

The RV is a total loss, while the home also had extensive damage. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

