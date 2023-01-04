Expect gas prices to rise in Colorado the next few weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As gas prices continue to rise nationwide, experts say we will not see relief for at least a few weeks. Experts expect them to go up about 20 cents a gallon in the Centennial State.

After a winter storm brought record low temperatures across the nation, several oil refineries were forced to temporarily shut down, including one in Commerce City. According to GasBuddy, this caused a steady increase in the average for a gallon of gas.

With the Suncor Refinery in Commerce City being among those to shut down, Coloradans will likely see more of an impact at the pump.

“The worst may be coming as the market sorts out where supply is going to be coming from, other refineries in the Rockies,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “This could be a bit problematic for supplies moving forward.”

De Haan added that there is not an issue with availability. But with refineries shutting down nationwide and more people hitting the roads for the holidays, demand saw a spike as supply dipped, creating the perfect storm for some steep increases at the pump.

The continuing impact will depend on that demand in the next week or two.

“It does look like gasoline demand continues to weaken, which could potentially soften the blow of losing the refinery,” De Haan said.

Governor Jared Polis also recently authorized emergency action after the Suncor shutdown. Suncor says they expect to be back up in running by March or April.

Globally, demand drove the price of oil up, as well. China recently began loosening travel restrictions.

“It’s reopening after three years of having a COVID Zero policy, starting to loosen up travel restrictions, which is going to boost oil demand,” De Haan said. “And so oil prices have risen to close to $80 after dropping as low as $71.”

The silver lining, De Haan said, is that it’s very unlikely we will see the record-setting highs from 2022; but, experts are still keeping a close eye on the situation.

“I’m hopeful that we can avoid the record prices that we saw in 2022 again this year, but there still are some concerns,” he said. “But at this point, I I would say it’s improbable that we’d see record setting prices in the year ahead, but it’s not impossible.”

De Haan said he expects average prices to rise as much as 20 cents a gallon in the next few weeks. After that, though, it will depend on a variety of factors, from demand to whether the state can solve supply issues.

