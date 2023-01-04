Colorado Springs photographer asks for help with tracking down strangers she took photos of

Colorado Springs photographer asks for help getting in touch with strangers she took photos for.
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help getting in touch with strangers she took photos for.(KRYSTALIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs photographer is hoping for help from the public with tracking down the strangers she took photos of on New Year’s Eve.

Krysta was at Palmer Park when she came across the foursome. Krysta tells 11 News she’s been into photography for years, and she often offers to take photos of strangers while she’s out and about, with their permission, oftentimes connecting with them later to share the memories! Krysta turned to social media on Saturday asking for help tracking the group down. Several KKTV 11 News viewers reached out to us hoping for a little extra help.

If you are one of the people featured in either of the photos at the top of this article, or you know them, please email AKeith@kktv.com or call 719-578-0000 and ask for Tony.

Krysta posted the following to Facebook:

“Does anyone know this wonderful family? I want to deliver their photos. I was adventuring Palmer park when it was snowy and saw them trying to take pictures together and so, as a photographer, I offered to take a few for them. I gave them my card but no one reached out! I didn’t even get their names.”

Krysta has a website for her photography work, click here to visit it!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon graphic.
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns
Suspect Adam Wooley.
Woman dies on I-25 in Colorado after ride-share driver reportedly dropped her off on the highway before hit-and-run crash
Wanbli Vigil
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
Colorado Springs police investigate a shooting where a woman was shot twice in her legs
Woman shot in Colorado Springs on New Year’s Day, suspect identified on Tuesday

Latest News

Amanda Colony
MISSING: Cañon City woman last heard from on Thanksgiving
17 year old Bayla has severe injuries after being hit by a car walking home from school
Hit-and-run suspect in Colorado Springs identified after teen seriously injured
1.4.23
Warmer pattern slowly settling in
Amazon graphic.
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns