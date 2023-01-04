Colorado Springs photographer asks for help with tracking down strangers she took photos of

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs photographer is hoping for help from the public with tracking down the strangers she took photos of on New Year’s Eve.

Krysta was at Palmer Park when she came across the foursome. Krysta tells 11 News she’s been into photography for years, and she often offers to take photos of strangers while she’s out and about, with their permission, oftentimes connecting with them later to share the memories! Krysta turned to social media on Saturday asking for help tracking the group down. Several KKTV 11 News viewers reached out to us hoping for a little extra help.

If you are one of the people featured in either of the photos at the top of this article, or you know them, please email AKeith@kktv.com or call 719-578-0000 and ask for Tony.

Krysta posted the following to Facebook:

“Does anyone know this wonderful family? I want to deliver their photos. I was adventuring Palmer park when it was snowy and saw them trying to take pictures together and so, as a photographer, I offered to take a few for them. I gave them my card but no one reached out! I didn’t even get their names.”

Krysta has a website for her photography work, click here to visit it!

