Colorado man sentenced after more than 2 pounds of heroin found in the waistband of his underwear

Heroin graphic.
Heroin graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Tuesday for heroin trafficking.

The United States Attorney’s Office shared details on the case with the public following the sentencing that was handed out to Izeall T. Collins of Aurora this week. The sentence does not include the possibility of parole.

“According to evidence introduced during the trial, law enforcement officers contacted Collins at a Kansas City, Mo., bus station on March 4, 2019, during a layover while Collins was traveling from Denver, Colo., to Norfolk, Va.,” part of a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office reads. “Collins had been acting suspiciously, and admitted to officers that he had some marijuana in his possession. Officers searched Collins and found a large, hard, brick-shaped object in Collins’s pants.”

The object was 1.05 kilograms of heroin, or more than two pounds of the drug. The heroin was wrapped in duct tape and hidden in the waistband of his underwear.

Collins was also sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm. He was found guilty at trial on June 15.

