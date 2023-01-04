Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border

"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the success of the infrastructure law on Wednesday.
By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

“That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip to Kentucky.

That border has seen massive increases in migrants even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people who are seeking asylum in the United States.

It was not immediately clear where along the border Biden would visit. Biden is heading to Mexico City on Monday to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden was in Kentucky visiting a highway bridge that is receiving federal dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the success of the infrastructure law on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)

