Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns

Amazon graphic.
Amazon graphic.(Joe Andrucyk / CC BY 2.0 /MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amazon is addressing concerns, including a social media post, that have been circulating after an employee passed away at a Colorado Springs facility.

Rick Jacobs, 61, passed away on Dec. 27, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Several people reached out to KKTV 11 News about the death of Jacobs sharing a social media post. In the post there are claims, “there were some employees who were less than 10 ft away from the deceased (who was covered) working.” The post goes on to state in part, “I cannot even begin to say how upset and angry I am at the disrespect for human life from Amazon and our general manager... Are you saying you can’t even shut down the facility long enough to finish [an] investigation after a death?”

Others have called KKTV 11 News claiming boxes were used to hide the body of Jacobs from other workers, and felt that was inappropriate.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed the death happened at the Colorado Springs Amazon warehouse, and that his death was not work related. A spokesperson with Amazon tells 11 News Jacobs had a heart attack just a few minutes before his shift ended at 5 that morning. Several people were around him at the time and at least one person started administering first aid as 911 was called and managers were notified. The spokesperson denies boxes were used to hide the body of Jacobs.

The people who were with Jacobs at the time of the incident were offered resources including time off.

The warehouse is located southeast of Powers Boulevard and Milton E Proby Parkway on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

