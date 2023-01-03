Woman dies on I-25 in Colorado after ride-share driver reportedly dropped her off on the highway before hit-and-run crash

Suspect Adam Wooley.
Suspect Adam Wooley.(Thornton PD)
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hit and killed along I-25 in Colorado early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 12:33 a.m. along the highway in the Thornton area. When police arrived to the area, they found the body of a woman in the roadway.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the deceased had been traveling in a ride-share vehicle with friends and became ill inside the vehicle,” part of a news release from the Thornton Police Department reads. “The ride share driver pulled over and the occupants terminated the ride after paying. A short time later one of the occupant riders walked out into the roadway and was sideswiped by a dark truck that never stopped by continued driving.”

After the woman was hit by the truck, a second vehicle hit her. The driver of the second vehicle reportedly stopped while the driver of the truck left the scene.

The ride-share driver was later contacted and police say they fully cooperated.

On Monday, the driver of the truck went to speak with investigators. He was identified as 33-year-old Adam Wooley. Wooley is charged with hit-and-run involving death.

