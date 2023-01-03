Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man

Wanbli Vigil
Wanbli Vigil(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday.

At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.

If you have information on his location you’re asked to call 720-913-2000.

The alert is part of a new “missing indigenous person alert” the CBI started.

